President Dr Irfaan Ali, accompanied by a high-level Cabinet team, on Monday met with a delegation led by two visiting United States (US) Government officials at State House, where energy and food security and the transformative Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) were among the topics on the agenda.

According to the Office of the President, the US delegation was headed by Joseph Salazar, Special Advisor for the Western Hemisphere from the Office of US Vice President, Kamala Harris; and Michael Taylor, Deputy Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Office of Caribbean Affairs.

It was explained that during the meeting, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s commitment to democracy was also discussed. Meanwhile, a follow-up meeting is expected at a subsequent date, to discuss PACC 2030 – an initiative launched by Vice President Harris last year to improve cooperation between the US and Caribbean countries.

“The meeting included discussions on food, energy and climate security and Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy. Discussions also focused on the Government’s commitment to democracy and strengthening bilateral relations between Guyana and the United States of America.”

“Salazar and Taylor are expected to meet again with Government officials, business leaders and key stakeholders to discuss topics of mutual interest including the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030),” the Government further explained.

The US delegation also included US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Deputy Chief of Mission Adrienne Galanek and Chief of the Political and Economic Department of the US Embassy, Brian Hall.

Meanwhile, members of Guyana’s Cabinet who attended the meeting include Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo; Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony; Public Works Minister Juan Edghill; Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal; Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond; and Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai.

Also attending the meeting were the Minister within the Housing and Water Ministry, Susan Rodrigues; Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and Director of Presidential Affairs Marcia Nadir-Sharma.