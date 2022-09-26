All CAL flights cancelled for Mon; recovery flights added for Tue, Wed
Cayman Airways Limited has cancelled all flights for Monday due to Tropical Storm Ian.
Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has cancelled all flights for Monday, September 26 due to the current path of Tropical Storm Ian and the closure of all airports in the Cayman Islands from 4pm Sunday.
The following recovery flights have been added for Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate passengers affected by Monday’s cancellations:
RECOVERY FLIGHTS FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
TAMPA
KX3203 departs Tampa at 9:45am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 10:40am
MIAMI
KX3103 departs Miami at 9:40am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 10:10am (Cayman time)
NEW YORK
KX3793 departs New York (JFK) at 9:45am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 12:45am (Cayman time)
KINGSTON
KX3602 departs Grand Cayman at 1:45pm and arrives in Kingston at 2:50pm (Cayman time)
KX3603 departs Kingston at 3:50pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 5:05pm
NOTE: the regular scheduled flights KX600 and KX601 for this day are being replaced by the above recovery flights
LA CEIBA
KX3882 departs Grand Cayman at 11:40am and arrives in La Ceiba at 12:15pm
KX3883 departs La Ceiba at 1:20pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 3:45pm
RECOVERY FLIGHTS FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
HAVANA
KX3832 departs Grand Cayman at 11:45am and arrives in Havana at 1:50pm
KX3833 departs Havana at 3:10pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 3:15pm (Cayman time)
KINGSTON
KX3606 departs Grand Cayman at 5:35pm and arrives in Kingston at 6:45pm
KX3607 departs Kingston at 7:50pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 9:05pm
NOTE: CAL’s regular flights for Tuesday and Wednesday (both domestic and international) will operate as scheduled unless otherwise noted above.
Cayman Airways Reservations agents are in the process of contacting all affected passengers to rebook them on applicable flights for their destination.
For more information or to update contact details, customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations at 345-949-2311.
For the latest hurricane-related news visit Cayman Airways website.
According to the US Geological Survey and the Cuban National Seismological Service, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred on Saturday around 4pm, just 51 km southwest of Niquero, Cuba.
Showers, thunderstorms could still impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday
Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.
Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview
On the morning of Sunday, September 25, Tropical Storm Ian was just over 300 miles south-south-east of Grand Cayman and just over 600 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba.
While Ian is curren
Shelters open at 2pm on Sunday, September 25
The Cayman Islands Government has advised that Grand Cayman remains under a Hurricane Warning and the Sister Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch.
Though current forecast tracks show a furt