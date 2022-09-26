The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Cayman Airways Limited has cancelled all flights for Monday due to Tropical Storm Ian.

Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has cancelled all flights for Monday, September 26 due to the current path of Tropical Storm Ian and the closure of all airports in the Cayman Islands from 4pm Sunday.

The following recovery flights have been added for Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate passengers affected by Monday’s cancellations:

RECOVERY FLIGHTS FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

TAMPA

KX3203 departs Tampa at 9:45am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 10:40am

MIAMI

KX3103 departs Miami at 9:40am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 10:10am (Cayman time)

NEW YORK

KX3793 departs New York (JFK) at 9:45am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 12:45am (Cayman time)

KINGSTON

KX3602 departs Grand Cayman at 1:45pm and arrives in Kingston at 2:50pm (Cayman time)

KX3603 departs Kingston at 3:50pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 5:05pm

NOTE: the regular scheduled flights KX600 and KX601 for this day are being replaced by the above recovery flights

LA CEIBA

KX3882 departs Grand Cayman at 11:40am and arrives in La Ceiba at 12:15pm

KX3883 departs La Ceiba at 1:20pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 3:45pm

RECOVERY FLIGHTS FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

HAVANA

KX3832 departs Grand Cayman at 11:45am and arrives in Havana at 1:50pm

KX3833 departs Havana at 3:10pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 3:15pm (Cayman time)

KINGSTON

KX3606 departs Grand Cayman at 5:35pm and arrives in Kingston at 6:45pm

KX3607 departs Kingston at 7:50pm and arrives on Grand Cayman at 9:05pm

NOTE: CAL’s regular flights for Tuesday and Wednesday (both domestic and international) will operate as scheduled unless otherwise noted above.

Cayman Airways Reservations agents are in the process of contacting all affected passengers to rebook them on applicable flights for their destination.

For more information or to update contact details, customers can call Cayman Airways Reservations at 345-949-2311.

For the latest hurricane-related news visit Cayman Airways website.

