A case of attempted arson is being investigated by the police after someone sought to destroy the home of a McPond, All Saints, woman.

According to reports, the woman telephoned the All Saints Police Station and complained that some unknown person had broken into her house and attempted to set it on fire.

As a result, officers visited the scene and examined an 18 X 24 foot wooden house.

They reportedly observed where the perpetrator had used a hard object to break the glass of all the push-up windows on the house, and noticed several matchsticks and burnt pieces of paper on the floor of a bedroom.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

In an unrelated matter, a man was convicted of wounding in the High Court on Monday, March 6.

Darren Giddings, who had been indicted for wounding with intent, appeared before Justice Williams and pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place last April 29, at Bird Road, Ottos.

Sentencing was adjourned to Wednesday, March 8).

Meanwhile, with a conviction from the St. John’s Magistrates Court, Patrick Spooner of Villa was taken before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for committing several offences.

He was charged for the unlawful possession of a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol and the unlawful possession of eight rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Spooner pleaded guilty to both charges.

For having the firearm in his possession, he was convicted and fined $15,000, to be paid on or before June 30. In default, he will serve 18 months at His Majesty’s Prison.

On the charge of possession of ammunition he was convicted and fined $5,000, with the same deadline by which to pay.- REAL NEWS