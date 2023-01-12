Detectives from the Firearms Trafficking Taskforce of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) have named Roderick Davis as being wanted.

Davis was charged with illegal importation of ammunition, but he absconded bail, the police have reported.

He is said to frequent the Meadowbrook and Seaview Gardens communities in St Andrew, and McCooks Pen in St Catherine.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roderick Davis is asked to call C-TOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311, the 119 police emergency number, or the nearest police station