Alleged liquor thief ‘caught on camera during break-in’
St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life
Manchester farmer charged for knife attack on woman
Stewart’s Automotive Chair releases first book
Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season
Bus carrying students crashes and overturns in Stony Hill
EU reiterates call to abolish death penalty
Major focus on the homeless October 10
British sprinter Chijindu Ujah gets 22-month doping ban
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The police have laid charges against a 22-year-old man whom technology helped to implicate in a break-in at a business place in Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday, September 19.
The accused is Shakeel Johnson of Martha Brae district in Trelawny.
Reports are that about 8:38 pm, the owner securely locked up her business establishment and left.
She later discovered that the business had been broken into, and alcoholic beverages valued at $49,000 were stolen.
The matter was reported to the police and during the ensuing investigation, CCTV footage was obtained, which showed Johnson stealing the items.
Detectives arrested him on Sunday, October 9 and subsequently charged him with shop breaking and larceny.
His court date is being finalised.
More From
The seventeen-year-old Kingston Technical High School female student who is charged with the recent death of her schoolmate, was remanded in police custody on Friday.
The teen, whose name cannot be
A bus carrying several students and other passengers crashed and overturned in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Monday.
Reports are that the passengers received cuts and bruises and were left traumatized f
Four months after the US urged Americans to reconsider visiting Jamaica due to crime, listing eight of the country’s 14 parishes as having an “increased risk”, the US Department of State has reissued
This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the demolition of approximately numerous houses that were being built on lands reportedly captured and sold by unauthorised pers
Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth has acquired a beach club as a permanent addition to its tourism operation.
The boutique resort took over the operations of the villa suites on the be
Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, the popular Portland businessman who is accused of murdering his two wives, is to stand trial for the murder of the younger of the two women on September 18, 2023.