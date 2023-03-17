The Portland police have laid charges of robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony, assault at common law, and receiving stolen property against four men regarding multiple robberies that occurred in the parish on Sunday, March 5 and Friday, March 10.

Charged are:

28-year-old Jermaine Phillips, otherwise called ‘Bean’, a carpenter of Old Harbour Road, St

Catherine.

37-year-old Shamar Townsend, otherwise called ‘DJ’, a mason of Old Harbour Road, St

Catherine.

3) 31-year-old Joel Reid, construction worker of Snow Hill district in Portland.

4) Alrick Jones, otherwise called ‘Jojo’, a construction worker of May Pen, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 10pm on Sunday, March 5, Phillips and Townsend allegedly entered a bar and pointed a firearm at a woman and proceeded to rob her of $509,000, then made their escape.

Following that incident, on Monday, March 10 at about 11:05 pm, two masked men armed with handguns exited a white Toyota Probox motor vehicle and ordered a female bartender, who was closing up, inside the bar.

The men robbed her of a Samsung cellular phone, assorted liquor, cigarettes and an undetermined sum of cash, while an unarmed man robbed a bystander of his cellular phone.

The men then exited the bar and made good their escape.

Subsequently, the white Toyota Probox motorcar with three men aboard was intercepted along the Caenwood main road in the parish. One of the stolen cellular phones was reportedly found in their possession. They were consequently taken into custody.

A series of police operations ensued, which resulted in a quantity of liquor being recovered, along with the seizure of a Luger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges, and the arrest and charge of another man.

The four men were charged on Thursday, March 16 following identification parades.

Their court date is to be finalised.