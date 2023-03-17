Coming soon: Reese’s Cups, chocolate bars made from plants
Alleged robbers slapped with multiple charges in Portland
Andre Blake, Khadija Shaw up for 2022 Concacaf top player awards
Jamaica has opportunity to supply aggregates in region – Holness
One-minute garlic pan sauce transforms spicy chicken tray bake
Fraser-Pryce to open season in Botswana
5 things to know about Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival
Some of Ja’s most dangerous men attempted jailbreak at 100 Man Station
International court issues war crimes warrant for Putin
Patrick Vieira fired by relegation-threatened Crystal Palace
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The Portland police have laid charges of robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a firearm to commit a felony, assault at common law, and receiving stolen property against four men regarding multiple robberies that occurred in the parish on Sunday, March 5 and Friday, March 10.
Charged are:
28-year-old Jermaine Phillips, otherwise called ‘Bean’, a carpenter of Old Harbour Road, St
Catherine.
37-year-old Shamar Townsend, otherwise called ‘DJ’, a mason of Old Harbour Road, St
Catherine.
3) 31-year-old Joel Reid, construction worker of Snow Hill district in Portland.
4) Alrick Jones, otherwise called ‘Jojo’, a construction worker of May Pen, Clarendon.
Reports are that about 10pm on Sunday, March 5, Phillips and Townsend allegedly entered a bar and pointed a firearm at a woman and proceeded to rob her of $509,000, then made their escape.
Following that incident, on Monday, March 10 at about 11:05 pm, two masked men armed with handguns exited a white Toyota Probox motor vehicle and ordered a female bartender, who was closing up, inside the bar.
The men robbed her of a Samsung cellular phone, assorted liquor, cigarettes and an undetermined sum of cash, while an unarmed man robbed a bystander of his cellular phone.
The men then exited the bar and made good their escape.
Subsequently, the white Toyota Probox motorcar with three men aboard was intercepted along the Caenwood main road in the parish. One of the stolen cellular phones was reportedly found in their possession. They were consequently taken into custody.
A series of police operations ensued, which resulted in a quantity of liquor being recovered, along with the seizure of a Luger 9mm pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges, and the arrest and charge of another man.
The four men were charged on Thursday, March 16 following identification parades.
Their court date is to be finalised.
More From
A fight between two men in Highgate, St Mary on Thursday morning, only hours after a similar altercation between them was quelled by residents, resulted in the death one of the men.
Residents ident
A taxi operator was attacked and shot dead on Washington Boulevard, St Andrew on Thursday.
Reports are that the taxi operator identified as Courtney Campbell of a Seaview Gardens address was travel
Multiple Olympic and world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will seek a strong start to her season when she races at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, this year’s second World Athletics Continental Tour
Jamaica’s national minimum wage is to be increased by 44 per cent from $9,000 to $13,000 per 40-hour workweek, effective June 1.
The announcement was made by Prime Minister Andrew Holness as he wra
A police team from the Specialized Operations Branch in Westmoreland seized one Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition on Three Mile River main road, Savanna-la-m
The Government has removed the requirement for tuition fees on all programmes offered by the HEART NSTA-Trust up to Level 4.
The announcement was made on Thursday by Prime Minister Andrew Holnes du