News Americas, New York, NY, May 13, 2025: A new era of ultra-luxury tourism is set to begin in The Bahamas with the arrival of Amancaya, a $260 million resort and residence development by world-renowned hospitality brand Aman. The major project, which will be located in Exuma, reflects growing global investor confidence in The Bahamas as a top destination for high-end, sustainable tourism.

Spanning two private cays, Amancaya marks Aman’s official debut in The Bahamas, bringing its elite brand of exclusivity and elegance to the country’s tourism landscape. The development is expected to create over 500 jobs—200 during construction and 300 permanent roles—while offering significant support to local businesses and entrepreneurs, expanding training and career opportunities, and driving long-term economic development in Exuma.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, described the project as a transformative moment for The Bahamas: “Aman’s entry into The Bahamas reflects the strength of our tourism sector as a premier luxury destination and the growing demand for eco-friendly sustainable development. Aman’s ultra-luxury lifestyle brand is a good fit for Exuma, and we look forward to the groundbreaking of this investment that will deliver meaningful, measurable long-term impact.”

With Amancaya set to join the country’s luxury offerings, The Bahamas continues to position itself as the Caribbean’s leading destination for elite travelers and innovative tourism ventures. This new project reinforces national efforts to attract high-value developments that align with both economic goals and environmental sustainability.

The resort’s launch is a powerful signal to the global market: The Bahamas is not only open for business – it’s ready to redefine luxury.