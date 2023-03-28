News

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen. –

St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen will host a career fair at the Tunapuna Community Centre on Tuesday. It will begin at 9 am and end at 2 pm.

In a release, Ameen said the event was inspired by the “tremendous success” of the 2022 launch of the constituency’s Connections for Success career day, “which left constituents asking for more opportunities.

“This career fair will provide an opportunity for job seekers to meet and interact with representatives from top companies and learn about job opportunities, career paths, and industry trends. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with recruiters, hiring managers, and other industry professionals to explore new career options.”

She added that agents of “various prestigious educational institutions” will be there to provide guidance.

Institutions include the University of Canada West, the University of the West Indies, SITAL College of Tertiary Education Ltd, CTS College, NEDCO, among others.