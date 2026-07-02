America Turns 250 – Its Financial System Was Built By A Caribbean Immigrant. Now The US Is Arresting Hundreds Of Immigrants A Day

By Staff Reporter | NewsAmericasNow.com

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Thurs. July 2, 2026: On July 4, 2026, America turns 250 – 250 years of independence from Britain. Across the country, fireworks will light up the sky, speeches will celebrate the American founding, and the names of the Founding Fathers will be invoked with reverence. One of those Founding Fathers was born in the Caribbean.

Alexander Hamilton was born in 1755 on the island of Nevis in the British West Indies – the son of a Scottish merchant father who abandoned his family and a mother who died when Hamilton was thirteen. He grew up poor, orphaned, and Caribbean. He arrived in America as a teenager with nothing but his intellect and his ambition. He left behind the architecture of the American financial system.

Hamilton founded the United States Treasury. He created the national bank. He designed the customs and tax collection system that funded the new republic. He negotiated the assumption of state debts that unified the nation economically after the Revolution. He wrote 51 of the 85 Federalist Papers that explained and defended the Constitution to a skeptical public.

250 Years Later

A statue of the first United States Secretary of the Treasury, Caribbean born Alexander Hamilton, stands in front of the U.S. Treasury September 19, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

On the same week that America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, federal immigration authorities detained more than 10,000 people in five days – the largest enforcement surge in recent memory, according to a New York Times report, citing internal documents and federal officials.

ICE officers arrested over 2,400 people in a single day last Saturday, June 27th, according to the Times. The detention population inside ICE facilities has jumped nearly 4,000 in recent days, to more than 63,000 people in agency custody. Agency leaders were told to put 80 percent of their officers on arrest operations, seven days a week, the paper reported.

In South Florida – home to one of the largest Caribbean diaspora communities in the United States – immigration attorneys report clients being arrested at routine check-ins, during traffic stops, and on their way to work. A Nigerian nun was arrested on her way to church in South Texas before being released after congressional intervention. A Mexican father of two was arrested on his way to a soccer game in Salt Lake City.

“People don’t want to leave their houses,” Utah immigration attorney Ysabel Lonazco told the Times. “They are afraid to drive to do their grocery shopping. They are just terrified.”

What Hamilton Actually Said

Alexander Hamilton did not leave behind speculation about what he thought of immigration. He left behind his actual words. In Federalist No. 11, Hamilton wrote about America’s potential as a global economic power – built on industry, commerce, and the talent of people who came to its shores from elsewhere. He argued directly that restricting the flow of people and commerce weakened rather than strengthened the nation.

He wrote that the influx of people from abroad tended to produce favorable effects on labor, industry, and economic growth. He believed, as a matter of economic principle, that a nation’s strength came from the diversity and energy of its population – not from restricting who could contribute to it.

Hamilton knew this not only as a theorist but as a lived reality. He was the Caribbean immigrant who arrived with nothing. He was the proof of his own argument.

The Caribbean Contribution To American History

Hamilton’s story is not unique in the arc of Caribbean contribution to American life – it is simply the most celebrated. The Caribbean diaspora has built communities, businesses, institutions, and careers across the United States for generations. Caribbean immigrants and their children have served in every branch of the American military, founded companies, led universities, practiced medicine, argued cases before the courts, and yes – built the financial systems that power the American economy.

As ICE arrests surge to 2,400 a day and Caribbean families across South Florida, New York, Boston, and Atlanta navigate an immigration enforcement environment of unprecedented intensity – the 250th anniversary of American independence is a moment worth pausing over. The man whose face appears on the $10 bill was a Caribbean immigrant who arrived with nothing. What he built is what America is celebrating this July 4th.