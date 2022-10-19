American actor and rapper Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape
4-y-o killed in St Mary house fire; cops probe case of arson
Family, cops launch desperate search as 13-year-old goes missing
‘Just love everybody and the whole of Jamaica will be better’
Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain
Jamaican economy grew by 4.8% between April and June
Female among 4 held transporting illegal gun on Spanish Town Road
‘Get smart about credit’, JN Foundation urges
Portugal’s Diogo Jota to miss World Cup through injury
Kaalan Walker (Pgoto: Instagram/Superflymovie
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for his conviction for raping aspiring models he met online, authorities said.
Walker, 27, was sentenced Monday in Superior Court in Los Angeles following his April conviction on three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape, and two counts of rape by intoxication.
His lawyer, Andrew Flier, said the trial was unfair. He called the sentence “draconian” and said it would be appealed, NBC News reported.
Walker, whose rapper name is KR, played a gang member in the 2018 remake of the movie “Superfly” and also appeared in the 2017 film “Kings”, starring Halle Berry and Daniel Craig.
He was arrested in 2018 and charged with a series of assaults dating back to 2016 involving four women and three teenage girls.
Prosecutors said Walker used social media to contact aspiring models and offer them phony professional opportunities so they would meet him, then assaulted them.
Source
More From
A Jamaican who rose through the ranks of the British Army to become the highest-ranking enlisted soldier in the elite unit responsible for protecting the late Queen was recently cleared of a plot to s
Reggae artiste Sycure Gyan’I died in a motorcycle accident in Boscobel, St Mary on Sunday morning.
The constabulary’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident but had no details a
Trinidad and Tobago’s hunting fraternity is mourning one of their own who passed away after he was stung by bees over the weekend, just two weeks after the season reopened on October 1.
Philb
Two of Jamaica’s top sportswomen – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, were on Monday conferred with national honours during the annual National Awards Ceremony held on the lawns of King’s H
Irate residents and transport operators have blocked several sections of the North Coast Highway in the vicinity of central St Mary on Tuesday as they protest the poor condition of the roads in surrou
Meet the mom and daughter duo who pose together and make ?8k a month, filming their food fights in the nude.
Jessie Jo, 55, suggested to her daughter, Phoenix Rae Blue, 24, that they create a j