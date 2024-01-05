News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 5, 2024: In a devastating turn of events, American actor Christian Oliver, known for his work in films like “The Good German” and “Valkyrie,” along with his two young daughters, have perished in a plane crash in the Caribbean. The accident occurred shortly after their aircraft took off from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, plunging into the ocean, as confirmed by officials and reports.

Actor Christian Oliver and his family arrive at Twentieth Century Fox And Dreamworks Animation’s ‘Home’ Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 22, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Barry King/Getty Images)

The aircraft, a single-engine plane owned and piloted by Robert Sachs, a Bequia resident, met with the tragic accident near the island of Petit Nevis. According to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the crash happened approximately one nautical mile west of Petit Nevis around midday on Thursday, Jan. 4th.

Departing from J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm at 12:11 p.m., the plane was en route to St. Lucia. However, shortly after takeoff, it encountered difficulties and crashed into the ocean, as stated in a police Facebook post.

Bequia, St. Vincent.

The victims identified were pilot Sachs and his three passengers: Christian Klepser, better known by his stage name Christian Oliver, and his daughters Madita, aged 10, and Annik, aged 12. Oliver’s website highlights his impressive career, working alongside renowned names in Hollywood such as Steven Soderbergh, Tom Cruise, and the Wachowskis.

Oliver, who recently posted on Instagram expressing joy and optimism for the year 2024, leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances. Actress Bai Ling, who collaborated with Oliver on the upcoming film “Forever Hold Your Peace,” expressed her disbelief and sorrow over the tragedy, remembering him as a talented and gentle person.

The actor was last seen publicly at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Babylon Berlin’ in 2017. Fox News Digital’s attempt to reach Oliver’s representatives for a statement has so far been unanswered.

Following the crash, Coast Guard personnel recovered the bodies of the four individuals from the sea, and they were later declared deceased by a medical practitioner. The cause of the crash remains unclear, with an investigation underway.

As per reports from the local news website Searchlight, pilot Sachs, who owned a dive business in Bequia, had radioed the control tower about experiencing difficulties and was attempting to return to the airport.

Authorities have since transported the bodies to the island of St. Vincent for examination by a medical examiner.