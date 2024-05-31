News Americas, New York, NY, June 1, 2024: The countdown is on to the exciting American premiere of Alwin Bully’s Caribbean drama “McBee,” produced and directed by Jamaican-born, Broadway World Award winner David Heron.

This one-night-only staged reading production is set to take place on Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC), at 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, Queens, NY, 11432. The event will begin with a complimentary Golden Krust Caribbean Cuisine Reception at 5:30 p.m.

‘McBee’ pays tribute to Bully, the late Dominica-born playwright and is part of New York’s annual CAHM festivities. Set on an unnamed Caribbean island in the recent past, ‘McBee’ follows the story of respected politicians Allan and Alice McBee. Upon encountering three mysterious Rastafarians who predict his rise to Prime Minister, Allan and his ambitious wife, Alice, embark on a path of power and deception, with consequences for themselves and their nation.

The talented ensemble for this eagerly anticipated event includes Luke Forbes (Amazon Prime’s “Harlem”), Denise Hunt (“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”), Miranda Melhado (Amazon Prime’s “Amityville Vampire”), Emilio Evans (Allblk TV’s “Makeup X Breakup”), three-time Actor Boy Award winner Karl O’Brian Williams, Yinka Adey, Actor Boy Award nominee Jerry Benzwick, two-time Audelco Award nominee Dianne Dixon, Gerard Joseph, Mitzie Pratt, and Oniros Film Award winner James Duke Walker.

Yinka Adey, Dianne Dixon, and Gerard Joseph portray the three Rastafarians who reveal the prophecy to McBee. Mitzie Pratt and James Duke Walker play politicians in the McBees’ circle, while Jerry Benzwick portrays Peter, the long-suffering and often hilarious butler to the McBee household.

Adey, who appears as Rastafarian Prince Ras, has performed in acclaimed productions such as “Imbroglio” and “The Black That I Am.” Dianne Dixon, who portrays Queen Ras, is a two-time Audelco Award nominee with notable stage and screen credits. Gerard Joseph, as Bredda D, marks his return to the New York stage, having appeared in productions like “The First Deep Breath” and “Blueprints to Freedom.”

Jerry Benzwick, playing Peter, has earned recognition for his performance in “Oroonoko” and has appeared in productions such as “God’s Way” and “Single Entry.” Mitzie Pratt, as Mabel Angus, has an impressive career in both stage and screen, including the Sundance-winning film “Nanny” and the drama series “Love My Roomie.” James Duke Walker, cast as Vere Duncan Jr., has performed at The Apollo Theatre and in staged readings of David Heron’s “Against His Will.”

The American premiere of “McBee” is presented in association with Kendel Instant Ginger Teas, The True Tribute Organization, IMC Media, and Results Promo and Marketing. Tickets are available at mcbeetheplay.eventbrite.com.