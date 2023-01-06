An American woman is receiving emergency medical attention after being stabbed in the chest.

According to Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Innis, about 7:43 pm today, Thursday, January 5, 2023, Police Operations Control Room received a report of a robbery and an injured person along Brownes Beach, Bay Street in St Michael in the area of the Bay Street Esplanade.

The report was that a couple visiting Barbados from the United States of America, and staying at the Hilton (Barbados), was walking along the beach when they were attacked by a man who attempted to rob them. An altercation ensued and the 40-year-old female received a stab wound to her chest.

She and her husband were both taken to hospital by private motor vehicle for medical attention. Her injuries were listed by medical personnel as serious.

Investigations are ongoing.