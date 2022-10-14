When Constable Owen Graham responded to a call while on duty in December 2019, he had no idea that his life would change forever.

As fate would have it, the vehicle in which the officer was travelling was involved in a crash, leaving his colleague dead and him being paralysed from the waist down.

The incident has left the 27-year-old devastated, in that it caused him to feel like a prisoner in his abode, where his father, two sisters and spouse also reside.

The house, which he explained was not retrofitted to address his disability needs, made it next to impossible to move without being lifted.

The Clarendon native said he now has something to look forward to after being selected for one of the 30 detached two-bedroom units at Roseneath Park Development in St Catherine under the National Housing Trust’s (NHT) Special Home Grant Allotment Policy.

The development, which is approximately one kilometres from Old Harbour town centre, has been retrofitted to improve access, functionality and comfort for the young constable.

Equipped with the installation of grab bars in the bathroom, access ramps, customised shower design and kitchen cupboards, Constable Graham said he is “looking forward for better, because this really gives me peace of mind. I am truly grateful to the NHT.”

Graham is one of the first beneficiaries of the grant, which saw an additional $2.55 million in modification, which also includes a change from drywall to reinforced concrete walls to facilitate the installation of the related accessories, as well as the construction of a reinforced concrete slab with a minimum of four feet wide around the perimeter of the unit.

The NHT has moved towards a new policy on subsidies where persons with disabilities who are beneficiaries of units, will be identified early in the construction process to facilitate personalised modifications to their units. This will be at no additional cost to the beneficiaries, and are to be in place prior to occupancy.

In addition, the Special Grant for Persons with Disabilities has been doubled to $300,000.

By doubling the grant, individuals will be more equipped to upgrade their homes to meet their special needs. The advantage to the recipient is there immediate, rather than over the term of a mortgage.

“Small things are now big. Before, I could move all 10 toes without thinking. (Now) moving just one toe right now would be almost years of accomplishment,” Graham said with a chuckle.

Though a life-altering experience, he remains positive, adding that the prospect of homeownership has been a welcomed move, which has aided with the optimistic outlook.

“I am grateful for the NHT because this incident could have caused me to have a mental breakdown… Persons who end up with a disability tend to think that life is over, but once you tell your mind everything will be fine, then things change.

“Getting this house has given me hope as I look forward to a brand new life,” he stated.