Amusan, McLaughlin, Duplantis world records deemed official
1 hrs ago
(From left) Sydney McLaughlin, Armand Duplantis and Tobi Amusan.
MONACO (AP) — Nigerian runner Tobi Amusan’s stunning world record of 12.12 seconds in the women’s 100-metre hurdles at the 2022 world championships was officially ratified on Tuesday.
Two other records from the same championships that World Athletics have ratified belong to Sydney McLaughlin, who lowered her own mark in the 400-metre hurdles to 50.68 seconds, and Armand Duplantis, who cleared 6.21 metres (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches) in the pole vault to break his own mark by one centimetre.
McLaughlin’s run marked the fourth time she’d lowered the record. Her time of 51.41 from the U.S. championships earlier in the summer was also ratified on Tuesday.
Duplantis’s record came from the final jump of the last event of the 10-day meet at Eugene, Oregon in July. The 22-year-old from Louisiana, who competes for Sweden, holds the world indoor, world outdoor and Olympic titles.
No record was more shocking than Amusan’s, in part because it came during a semifinal heat. All eight runners set either a national record, a personal best or a season’s best. The wind was legal at 0.9 metres per second.
A few hours later Amusan won the gold medal in 12.06, but the tailwind was too strong for that time to count as a record.
