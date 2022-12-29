Less than a month after Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons and CMG rapper Yo Gotti hinted at a possible relationship; it appears that the couple has split.

Yo Gotti famously said that Simmons was his crush in 2016, and six years later, it seems that he succeeded in capturing her attention as a newly single Simmons returned to the dating scene after her ex-fiance Sutton Tennyson was killed.

Angela Simmons has been spotted several times this year with Yo Gotti, even once meeting his mother, and in October, the pair were seen in Dubai and later Paris on a romantic vacation.

The sighting caused fans to speculate that the pair was in a relationship, but it seems that all might not be well, as Simmons deactivated her Instagram account after Christmas. There are reports that Gotti apparently spent the holidays with another woman he sees- a nurse named Brandy.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti

Brandy is a 31-year-old nurse, and she has had quite a large following since she was first linked to Yo Gotti. There are reports that the Memphis rapper has been “tricking” on her, but the nurse has not confirmed or denied that she and Gotti are an item.

Last month, Brandy seemingly reacted to the reports that Gotti and Angela were dating after romantic photos from their Paris vacation were shared online, and many complimented Gotti for being persistent in his pursuit of Angela.

“Lol,” she had written in a post on Instagram stories but later deleted the post after some blogs reposted the comment.

In the meantime, some persons reacted to Angela deactivating her Instagram, with many bashing Gotti.

Angela Simmons IG

“You know what they say. The worst thing to do is give a person a chance who has wanted you for so long,” one person said.

“He really could have just left her alone, fr,” another said.

“He waited all that time to get to her, then still playing with her. But honestly, these women accept situation-ships with these men and expect them not to do them. If they never establish a relationship how mad can you really be???” a third added.