Annual Ghamale’ Henry Scholarship Recipient Announced

St. Johns, Antigua, October 05, 2022 – The family of Ghamale’ Henry and the Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology (ABITT) have awarded the 2022 Ghamale’ Henry Scholarship to Alonzo Olliverre.

The family announced the inaugural scholarship in 2018 in honour of their husband, son, father, brother, nephew and cousin who passed away in 2017. Ghamale’ was a consummate Information Technology (IT) professional, and a graduate of the Antigua and Barbuda International Institute of Technology (ABIIT).

Each year, the family awards one promising IT student with funding to complete their final year of studies at Ghamale’s alma mata ABIIT.

According to his sister Carissa Warner, Ghamale’ believed in giving back and helping others. Their family, she remarked “remains steadfastly committed to honoring his legacy through helping to elevate outstanding IT students just like him.”

Expressing gratitude for the award the 2022 recipient remarked that he feels “most humbled and grateful for being (named) the recipient of the Ghamale’ Henry Scholarship.” He expressed appreciation to the faculty and staff at ABIIT who selected him for the award and vowed to uphold the legacy of the institution.

Persons desirous of making contributions to the Ghamale Henry Scholarship Fund are invited to contact his family via e-mail at [email protected].

For registration at ABIIT contact the campus registrar at 480-2400

