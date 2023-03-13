The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) is inviting members of the public to participate in an annual golf tournament at the North Sound Golf Club on Friday, March 24.

Details of the tournament shared by CIASA are as follows:

Shotgun start at 12:30pmFour-person scrambleCourse prizes, team prizes for 1st , 2nd and 3rd , closest to pin, longest driveTRAC Automotive Cayman are offering a car for a ‘hole in one’

Members of the public who are interested in participating in the tournament may obtain an application using the following link: https://bit.ly/3ZX2VvB and return the completed application by email to ci***********@gm***.com.

According to CIASA, all funds raised by the “Swinging For Swimming” tournament will benefit all CIASA sports.

More about CIASA

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (formerly, Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association) was formed on March 21, 1986 to administer, promote and be the national governing body for all aquatic sports in the Cayman Islands.

These aquatic sports include competitive swimming, open water swimming, diving, high diving, water polo and synchronised swimming.

CIASA is an affiliated member of FINA, UANA, CCCAN, Island Games Association of the Cayman Islands, CARIFTA and the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee.