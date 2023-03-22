The National Office of Disaster Services (NODS) will join with the rest of the disaster offices throughout the region on Thursday to facilitate the annual tsunami exercise, Caribe Wave 2023 that tests tsunami preparedness in the various countries.

NODS is urging schools and workplaces to be part of this activity by evacuating to their designated tsunami safe areas. The exercise begins at 10:30 a.m.

An alert signalling the start of the exercise will be sent via the CAP (Common Alerting Protocol) App so we encourage individuals to download the app on their smart phones. NODS is also hoping to utilize the sirens for emergency vehicles can also sound off as part of the notification process.

Over 20 schools and workplaces have so far registered with NODS to participate in the exercise and persons still have the opportunity to take part.

