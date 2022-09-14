The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
43 minutes ago

Crystal Soulette

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police are again appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Crystal Soulette of Tower Hill district in Bounty Hall, Trelawny, who has been missing since July 26, 2022.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Wakefield police are that about 9am, Crystal was last seen leaving home for Falmouth wearing a black blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Crystal Soulette is being asked to contact the Wakefield police at 876-610-3283, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

