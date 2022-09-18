The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Company expresses regret at Westmoreland incident

File photo

Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is investigating the death of a third party contractor who the company said was employed to Western Electrical and Construction Limited, who died from injuries he sustained during an incident on Friday afternoon.

In a release on Sunday, JPS said preliminary reports indicated that the incident occurred in Shafton, Westmoreland while the contractor was conducting upgrading works on a JPS power line.

The power company expressing sadness at the passing of the contractor, and expresses condolences to his family, loved ones and colleagues at Western Electrical and Construction Limited.

It was the second death of a JPS sub-contractor while on power-line duties this year.

Early in February, a contractor died after sustaining injuries while carrying out work on a utility pole in Trench Town, St Andrew.

The contractor, who was identified as Ainsley Scott, died days after the injuries were sustained, at the Kingston Public Hospital, where he was being treated.

A statement from the JPS then, said Scott was employed to M&O Traders, emergency contractors who provide services to the utility company.

In a video of the incident, Scott was seen dangling from a light post as persons in the community tried to rescue him, and eventually succeeded in doing so.

