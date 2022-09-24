News

Tobago has recorded its third murder in as many days – this time a fatal chopping.

The victim has been identified as Kenrick James, 65, of Store Bay Local Road, Crown Point.

Police said around 7.30 am on Saturday, James got into an argument with a man whom he knew at his home. The men then got into a fight and James was chopped to death.

DMO Kumar visited the scene and pronounced James dead.

Among the police officers who responded were Sgts Guy, Wilson, Daniel-Kerr and PCs Lakhan and Robley of the Crown Point Police Station.

Tobago police are also continuing investigations into two recent murders.

Jonathan Baptiste, 28, of Gerald Graham Road, Union Village, was shot by a man at Lal’s carpark, Dutch Fort, Scarborough, around 10.30 pm on September 22. He subsequently died at hospital.

And on September 21, Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company employee Emero Baynes was gunned down while driving his car along Belmont Farm Road, Mason Hall.

Investigations into all three killings are continuing.