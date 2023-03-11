The death toll from Monday’s horrific accident at Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo, has now gone up to five after another minibus passenger succumbed.

According to the Guyana Police Force today, 71-year-old Tella Parhoo died at around 15:30 hrs on Friday at the Georgetown Public Hospital while undergoing medical treatment for her injuries sustained during the accident.

Parhoo’s body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

The four others who died in Monday’s accident were: 50-year-old Vernon Prowell, the minibus driver of Bent Street, Wortmanville, and minibus passengers Margaret Kennedy, 72, of Tuschen; Olga Reddy, 57, of Parika; and Elvis Charles, 40, of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo.

The accident occurred at about 9.30 hrs on March 6, 2023, and involved a motor lorry (GZZ 2285) driven by Ewart Stewart and a minibus (BWW 8364) driven by Vernon Prowell.

Ewart Sewart, age 38, was arrested on March 6 for his involvement in the accident and charged on Thursday with four (4) counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.