Jamaicans in eight parishes are under another round of states of emergency (SOEs) effective Wednesday, December 28.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement during a Jamaica House media briefing Wednesday morning, during which he advised that Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen had declared two SOEs — one covering the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, and St Ann and the other in the tri-parish area of St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover.

The latest round of SOEs follows those that were declared on December 6 and which expired on December 19. Prior to that, SOEs were declared for seven parishes on November 15.

In justifying the Government’s continued use on the emergency measure, Holness pointed out that while the security forces have had “reasonable success” in reducing the number of murders leading up to, and during the Christmas season, “the threat levels for ongoing gang conflicts, contract killings, organised robberies of businesses, the hijacking of goods in transit and various… scams that lead ultimately to the loss of life, spreading of fear and depriving entire communities of their freedom to pursue their business and happiness — that threat level remains elevated and extensive in scale”.

The prime minister said that while the country remains in the festive season, there was a requirement for the deployment of greater resources to combat the security threats.

“Therefore, the government has to maximise and use all lawful means to multiply and project its security resources. This was not only to investigate and interdict after the occurrence of the crime or loss of life, but to increase presence to deter criminals and to conduct various operations to prevent them,” said Holness.

“The proof of the effectiveness of these measures is in the immediate reduction in murders and its follow-on lag effect in periods going forward,” he added.

The prime minister also pointed out that in December 2021, there were 127 murders committed in the country. He noted that if annualised, this would represent a murder rate of 56 per 100,000.

“This is unacceptable in any country, by any standard, by any means,” he declared.

He said further that after analysing the data and seeing a similar trend developing this year, the government had to move decisively to save lives and preserve freedoms.

An SOE can lawfully remain in force for only two weeks following a declaration by the governor-general. It then requires a two-thirds vote in both houses of Parliament to remain in force for longer, usually up to three months at a time.

While the Government easily uses its superior majority in the House of Representatives to routinely extend the emergency measure, it has hit a roadblock in the Senate where it needs the vote of one Opposition senator to achieve the two-thirds threshold in the upper chamber. The Opposition has refused to support the extension in recent times, arguing that the routine use of SOEs is unconstitutional.

When the Senate last debated a motion to extend SOEs that were declared in November, the Opposition told the government that while it needed its support to extend SOEs, it did not need its support to declare them.

This is the second such declaration since the Opposition stated that position.