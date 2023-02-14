News

Ansa Bank staff using the digital system at its new touchpoint at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine. –

Ansa Bank’s new digital-first touchpoint at Gulf City Mall, La Romaine is promising an enhanced customer experience centred around the digital banking experience.

“We are the first in our market to have a bank that looks nothing like a bank,” noted Ansa Bank chairman, David Dulal-Whiteway, at the branch opening earlier this month. “Our premises have been designed to stimulate customers to rethink how they experience or want to experience transacting their financial business.”

Built around digital touchpoints in a vibrant, meticulously designed space, the branch boasts that: “Everything is digital except our coffee!” With meeting rooms for in-person customer service alongside a QR code-scannable augmented reality wall, the branch is a giant step into customer-first digital banking.

“Our digitisation is built into our physical touchpoints and processes and is advancing to a virtual level which is unprecedented for the local market,” noted acting managing director Kathleen Galy. “Soon, new products and services will fulfil Trinbagonians’ desires of how their bank should align with their needs, as opposed to the other way around.”

Ansa Bank Gulf City is the first of three physical touchpoints to be launched by the bank this year. “Gulf City is the new face of our brand,” said Galy. “It’s strong, fresh and full of energy. It reflects our personality. We’re young at heart and welcoming to all.”