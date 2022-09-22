A major investigative agency reportedly has an interest in the operations of Antigua Airways, according to the Political Leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Harold Lovell.

He made the disclosure during last Thursday’s edition of The Captain’s Corner, adding that the agreement between the investor and the Browne Administration “is an upside-down transaction” which must be monitored closely.

Lovell is concerned that there are too many irregularities surrounding the start-up of the airline, which will bear this country’s name and flag.

The airline should make its inaugural flight to Antigua and Barbuda next month, October 2022, according to the Cabinet.

As a former Minister of Tourism, Lovell says the manner in which the new airline is being launched does not fall in line with the usual proceedings.

In the course of his duties, he says, he was involved in welcoming new airlines to Antigua and Barbuda, and he knows the agencies which should be a part of the process. However, he has not heard of their involvement in this venture, Lovell says.

The UPP Political Leader is asking what roles the Aviation and Tourism Ministers are playing in this airline venture, which already seems to be starting off on the wrong foot.

