Thursday 29th, 2021

The Antigua and Barbuda Civil Registry (ABCR), during the period of September 26th to October 7th, adjusted opening operation hours to the general public to facilitate staff training and upgrade of the CRVS system.

The office will be closed on Thursday 29th and Friday 30th September.

From October 3rd to October 6th the Antigua and Barbuda Civil Registry will operate from 8:30 am to 1pm.

The office will be closed to the general public on October 7th.

For further information please contact 5629687/88. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP