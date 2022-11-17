SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 16—Ambassador Diann Black-Layne, Antigua andBarbuda’s Climate Ambassador and Director of the Department of Environment, waselected as co-chair of the agenda items related to the Adaptation Fund and theAdaptation Fund Board. She is co-chairing with Eva Schreuder from the Netherlands.

The Adaptation Fund is an international fund that finances projects and programmes ofdeveloping countries to help them adapt to the harmful effects of climate change. It wasestablished under the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention onClimate Change (UNFCCC).

Antigua and Barbuda has benefitted from grant-based financing from the AdaptationFund, which funded the construction of the culverts (bridges) in communities along theMcKinnon’s Waterway. The international Fund has provided the funding to improve thedrainage in the area. The negotiations for the Adaptation Fund will focus onsignificantly increasing the amount of funds pledged to the funding institution.

The Adaptation Fund has been financing concrete, scalable interventions in Antigua andBarbuda since the country’s Department of Environment acquired accreditation in 2015as a National Implementing Entity to the Fund. Antigua and Barbuda was reaccreditedto the Adaptation Fund in 2020 and plans to apply for new projects in 2023.

