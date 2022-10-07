5 planes at VC Bird Airport

Antigua and Barbuda has recorded a record-breaking 3rd quarter in visitor arrivals. Recent statistics reveal that a total of sixty thousand, two hundred and sixty (60,260) persons arrived on island during the period July to September 2022.

This is an improvement of 9.2% over the same period in 2019.

Further to this development, September 2022 is also one for the record books as well, with the highest number of visitors recorded since 2006.

Minister of Tourism and Investment, the Hon. Charles Fernandez welcomes the news and credits the hard work of Team Tourism.

“We welcome this very positive development at a time when worldwide economic instability has threatened our very fragile industry.

The war in Ukraine has resulted in higher fuel and food prices, which in turn translates to higher costs of living inclusive of higher travel fares; and this minimizes disposable income.

I must congratulate all the hard-working staff of the Ministry of Tourism, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and all of our partners for keeping Antigua and Barbuda front of mind in the travel industry”, stated Minister Fernandez.

September is traditionally one of the slowest months in the tourism calendar year and news of this growth in visitor arrivals to the destination beckons an optimistic outlook for the winter tourist season 2022-2023.

