Antigua and Barbuda to be represented at EMS World Expo 2022

Antigua and Barbuda Emergency Medical Services (ABEMS) will be represented at the EMS World Expo 2022 taking place in Orlando, Florida from October 12-14.

Deputy Supervisor Morvin Fiedtkou, Administrative Supervisor Vermalie Brodie along with Shift Supervisors, Tundae Bruce, Joanna Otto and Courtney Kellman travelled to Orlando to attend the expo.

For more than 30 years, EMS World Expo has been the leading education event for emergency medical healthcare professionals.

This is where the leading medical experts from across the world come together to share their innovative research, demonstrate cutting-edge procedures, and drive the field of paramedicine and the delivery of emergency medical services forward.

The EMS World Expo agenda features progressive, cutting-edge, and informative classes presented by expert faculty.

These include:

1.Clinical Paramedicine

2.Community Paramedicine

3.Critical Care

4.Education

5.Fundamentals

6.Health and Wellness

7.Leadership, Management, and Operations

8.Research

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes the participants the very best at the expo.

We look forward to the knowledge gained by the Emergency Medical Technicians being practiced upon their return to ensure that there continues to be improvements in the level of pre-hospital care available to the citizens, residents and visitors of Antigua and Barbuda.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP