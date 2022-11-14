Photos: ãHaas RT/P-O Tulkens

PRESS RELEASE

We are proud to announce the official launch of Haas Racing Team!

Haas RT is a Belgian/ Antiguan race team.

The team is based in Belgium, for logistics reasons.

The car, an Audi R8, will be racing under Antiguan colors (Antigua and Barbuda, West Indies).

It is the first time Antigua and Barbuda will be represented at this international level, in motorsports.

Haas RT will be racing in the 24h Series 2023, for it’s first season, with the Audi R8 LMS GT3 evo II.

Haas RT will start the season at the Hankook 24h of Dubai, 13/14/15 January 2023. Two drivers are already confirmed, Maxime Soulet (Bel), and Mathieu Detry (Bel).

Kris Dedoncker, Team Principal/Manager and Sandrine Haas, Team Coordinator, are both founders of the team.

Both passionate about motorsports and involved in motorsports for decades.

Kris started racing has a rally driver when he was 18, has worked has a Team Manager for different manufacturers and teams.

Sandrine, Antiguan citizen, has always been involved in motorsports since a very early age. Originally, she is a freelance motorsport photographer, and followed for more than 2 decades rally, F1, etc.…

For more information, you can contact us at: [email protected].

REGARDS,

HAAS RACING TEAM.

