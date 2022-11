Crump

CABINET NOTES:

Effective January 1st, 2023, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda will have a new Financial Secretary in the person of Mrs. Rasona Davis-Crump.

She is a competent and experienced female who will become the country’s first-ever woman to hold this position.

The Cabinet thanked Mr. Whitfield Harris for his outstanding service to his country and to the Ministry of Finance.

