FROM POLICE QUEEN TO MISS OECS. KERIANN CAPTURES THE CROWN

Constable Kerriann Thomas, Antigua and Barbuda’s representative to the Ms OECS Pageant 2022 in Dominica has captured the regional crown.

Keriann won from a field of 7 delegates and was awarded the winner in the following categories.

Best creative national costume

Best swimwear

Best evening gown

Best designer award for all three categories.

Kejean Smith – Miss Saint Lucia, became the first runner-up, while Reesa Mcintosh – Miss Grenada, became the second runner-up of Miss OECS Pageant 2022. (STATE MEDIA)

