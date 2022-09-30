ABWU Wins Bargaining Rights for Antigua Plumbing and Courts

Line Staff at Antigua Plumbing and Hardware Centre elected the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU) as their sole bargaining agent on September 02, 2022.

Last week, the staff met for the first time with the Union to discuss matters surrounding their conditions of work.

The unit, which comprises over 40 employees will assist in drafting a proposal for improved conditions and benefits which will then be submitted to the Company’s management.

ABWU President and Senior Industrial Relations Officer, Kem Riley, will lead the negotiations with the Company.

Riley commended the workers for their display of solidarity and urged them to remain united as the Union engages in negotiations with the Company.

Meanwhile, the Managerial Employees at Unicomer Antigua & Barbuda Ltd. (Courts) elected the ABWU as their sole bargaining agent on September 07, 2022.

Industrial Relations Consultant, Harry Josiah, will lead the negotiations with a view to increase existing benefits.

The acquisition of this unit is part of the Union’s broader vision to expand its services to individuals employed at various levels of management.

