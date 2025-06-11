News Americas, New York, NY, June 10, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda has been nominated as the Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination for 2025 by the World Culinary Awards, placing the twin-island nation firmly on the global culinary map.

Chef Claude Lewis prepares his elevated take on Antigua and Barbuda’s traditional fungee and fish dish during Antigua and Barbuda’s Culinary Month – FAB FEST. Chef Claude Lewis’ culinary journey is marked by diverse experiences and a passion for global flavours rooted in his Antiguan heritage. (Photo courtesy, The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.)

This prestigious nomination highlights the dynamic transformation of Antigua and Barbuda’s food culture, a result of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s dedicated three-year campaign to position the country as a premier destination for culinary tourism in the Caribbean.

“We have long believed that Antigua and Barbuda’s food story is one worth telling—and now, the world is listening,” stated Charles Fernandez, the country’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. “This nomination honors our rich culinary heritage and celebrates the chefs, farmers, and creatives who shape our national identity through food. We proudly invite the world to taste Antigua and Barbuda.”

At the heart of this culinary renaissance is the innovative Culinary Month, which expands the traditional Restaurant Week into a full month of gastronomic celebration. This includes the signature FAB Fest (Food, Art, and Beverage Festival), as well as initiatives like Eat Like A Local – a digital map showcasing authentic local eateries and food vendors.

The Culinary Month also features the Caribbean Food Forum, which gathers chefs, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to discuss the future of Caribbean cuisine and food security. Curated Chef Events, offering live cooking demonstrations and intimate dining experiences, add another layer to the culinary festivities.

Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, noted, “With intentional investment in food culture, talent development, and unique experiences, Antigua and Barbuda has evolved from a destination famous for its 365 beaches to one that boasts 365 flavors and counting.”

Shermain Jeremy, Culinary Month Lead, reflected on the nomination, saying, “Culinary Month is about more than food – it’s about pride, identity, and creating opportunities. From roadside vendors to acclaimed chefs, we’ve built something truly special, rooted in culture and powered by community.”

Voting for the World Culinary Awards is open through August 15, 2025, and Antigua and Barbuda is inviting food lovers, fans, and the global diaspora to cast their votes in support.

Vote here