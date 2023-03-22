Antigua Cruise Port Marks Another Six Ship Day

St. John’s, Antigua, March 21, 2023 – Antigua Cruise Port has once again hosted six vessels simultaneously. Seabourn Quest, AIDAdiva, Marella Discovery, Costa Pacifica and Celebrity Millennium docked in St. John’s while Royal Clipper was anchored at the Falmouth Harbour.

The cruise port welcomed passengers and crew members totaling 10,911.

ACP General Manager Dona Regis- Prosper said, “We are happy to see this growth in the sector. The rebound of cruise tourism is being felt by industry stakeholders.”

She said the benefits are both economic and social.

Today, Old Road Primary School grades 5 and 6 students and their principal Ryona Joseph toured AIDAdiva. Grade 6 student, Anthony Edwards said, “It was like I was a tourist coming from a different country to Antigua.”

The students got to learn a few words in German and facts about the ship. The principal said of the initiative, “I do hope that this will continue.”

Three groups of primary school students have toured AIDA vessels for the year. The tours are a social outreach partnership between the cruise line and Antigua Cruise Port.

