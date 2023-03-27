Image of the blue painted symbol on a parking spot indicating that the spot is for handicapped only. The symbol is a blue square, with the international symbol for handicapped parking in the middle of it. The black asphalt is clean and new.

The streets of St John’s will soon be more inclusive with parking for differently-abled individuals finally being reserved.

This move is long-expected, with the President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons with Disabilities speaking up about this and other matters of accessibility quite often.

On Thursday, Hubert Jarvis the General Manager of the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board committed to creating the parking spaces “as early as next week.”

He made this pledge during a scheduled walkthrough of the town with persons from the local disabilities’ association.

Jarvis told the people that diagonal markings will be placed on Redcliffe, High, Long, Nevis and St Mary’s streets beginning with the Market Street intersection.

Creating the accompanying access ramps will however have to be a joint effort with the Ministry of Works, he stated.

President of the Disability Association Bernard Warner expressed gratitude to all of the parties involved and further challenged the disabled to speak up for more access.

“People with disabilities deserve better and you’re not gonna get it just by asking for it. There are times you have to come out, you have to stand up, you have to be a part of the decision making and we are here today and this is the testimony of the advocacy of the Antigua and Barbuda association for persons with disabilities,” he exclaimed.

Warner also called on private entities to remember persons with disabilities when constructing new buildings.

“When you are building new buildings you should build them with proper ramps, elevators, doors that open and close, “he pleaded.

He then implored the government to offer more educational opportunities to those with special needs.

Warner said: “we want to see access to employment…the education system is critical so they can come out to be productive systems. When you have a good foundation and you’re employable the sky is the limit.”

And in an effort to let their voices be heard, the association will be meeting on Monday with the Minister of Health to address legislative issues which restrict persons with disabilities.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages.Contact us at [email protected]