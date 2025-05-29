News Americas, New York, NY, May 29, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda authorities have confirmed they are investigating allegations that one of the nation’s flagged vessels may have been transporting military equipment potentially destined for Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) or affiliated private defense contractors.

The vessel in question, named the HC Opal (IMO 9377846), is currently sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Department of Marine Services and Merchant Shipping (ADOMS).

In its official release, ADOMS reiterated the firm policy of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda on such matters. “In line with the State’s obligations under international law and consistent with United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/Es-10/24 and UN Human Rights Council Resolution A/HRC/RES/55/28, neither the Government of Antigua and Barbuda nor any affiliated entities shall facilitate the sale, transfer, or diversion of arms and military equipment to Israel,” the statement affirmed.

Concerns emerged following a social media campaign led by the advocacy group BDS Freedom Justice Equality. The group published documents alleging that the HC Opal is currently in the Mediterranean Sea, en route to the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, and is carrying at least 23 containers of military supplies—including explosives, rocket components, and fuses—allegedly intended for Israel.

The BDS group cited international law, warning that a flag state allowing one of its vessels to transport military cargo to a nation engaged in what has been described by the International Court of Justice as potential genocide and illegal occupation, may be deemed complicit in such actions. The group urged Antigua and Barbuda to cooperate with relevant coastal states to halt the vessel’s progress and prevent the delivery of its cargo.

Palestinians carry boxes of humanitarian aid collected from a distribution center in the Netzarim Corridor, central Gaza Strip, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The US and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says it opened a fourth distribution site and three of its four sites were fully operational and dispensed aid on Thursday. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“If states fail to act while the ongoing atrocities in Gaza unfold, they risk breaching international law themselves,” the group stated.

In response, ADOMS pointed to Information Notice 2025-001, which sets out the government’s policy prohibiting the carriage of arms and ammunition aboard any vessel registered under the Antigua and Barbuda flag if intended for conflict zones.

“This prohibition applies irrespective of contractual obligations or voyage details,” ADOMS emphasized. The policy, they noted, aligns with the nation’s broader commitment to neutrality, peace, and adherence to international law.

Any Antigua and Barbuda-flagged vessel found in violation of this regulation is subject to immediate de-registration under the authority of the Merchant Shipping Act of 2006. Furthermore, such vessels may be detained at foreign ports and forced to offload prohibited cargo at the owner’s expense.

“This policy exists to protect the international reputation of Antigua and Barbuda, safeguard maritime security, and prevent participation in actions that could escalate armed conflict or violate international arms embargoes,” the notice read.

ADOMS reiterated that any breach would be met with decisive administrative and legal action, including potential criminal penalties, depending on the extent of the violation.

The development places Antigua and Barbuda in the spotlight at a time of heightened global scrutiny over the transportation of military equipment to conflict zones, and highlights the nation’s ongoing efforts to maintain its commitment to peace and neutrality on the international stage.