The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched a nutrition campaign targeting the country’s adolescents.

The Ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Medical Benefits Scheme, Sir Lester Bird Medical Center and Antigua and Barbuda Diabetes Association have organized a School Health Caravan for the first term of the 2022 school year.

The aim of the caravan is to encourage behaviour change on the use of sugar sweetened beverages (SSBs) through health promotion activities in the selected schools.

The activities include:

– Health screening to include blood pressure, height, weight and body mass index (BMI)

– Health Survey

– Education Booth

– Smoothie competition

– Activities with a live DJ

St. Mary’s Secondary School was the second to benefit from this initiative.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP