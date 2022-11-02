The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment would like to thank the People’s Republic of China for a timely donation of ECD$540,700 geared towards the procurement of medical supplies for Antigua and Barbuda.

Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda, H.E. Mme. Zhang Yanling presented the check to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, the honourable Sir Molwyn Joseph on October 31, 2022 at the Ministry’s Headquarters on Lower High and Long Streets.

In response, Sir Molwyn thanked the People’s Republic of China for the timely donation while noting that he looks forward to continued partnership for the better of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

