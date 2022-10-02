Antigua and Barbuda will on Monday 3rd October, host the 21st Meeting of Fisheries Ministers of countries of the OECS under the theme ‘the Sustainable Use of Living Marine Resources’, to be held at the Trade Winds Hotel in Antigua and Barbuda.

Under the auspices of the Hon. Samantha Marshall, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, the meeting will see fellow ministers, policy makers and technical experts of the region’s fishing industry gather for two days of deliberations focusing on the sustainable use of marine resources.

Representatives are expected from Grenada, Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and host country, Antigua and Barbuda. Both CARICOM and OECS fisheries officials are also expected to attend.

His Excellency AKIMOTO Masatoshi Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan will also be in attendance and he is expected to address the gathering of Ministers during the opening ceremony.

Minister Marshall stated in her official correspondence that “the meeting is expected to deliberate on a number of issues including, post-COVID challenges of sustainable fisheries development as it pertains to sustainable use of living marine resources and livelihoods, Coastal environmental issues affecting fisheries development and management, opportunities for the development of the Blue Economy, International Maritime Organization, the International Whaling Commission and CITES and bilateral assistance for fisheries development.

Presentations will also be made by Honourable Saboto Caesar Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour – St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Milton Haughton, and Executive Director Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) Mr. Horace Walters – IWC Commissioner, St. Lucia and Ambassador Daven Joseph – IWC Commissioner, Antigua and Barbuda

Amb. Joseph indicated that hosting this high-level meeting is indicative of Antigua and Barbuda’s trust in the research and development of the Blue Economy.

The opening ceremony of the 21st Eastern Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on

Fisheries and Sustainable Use of Living Marine Resources commences at the Trades Wind Hotel at 9:00 am.

