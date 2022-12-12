Antiguan Brent Alexander Scotland was recently called to the bar of England andWales at the Michaelmas Reception at Gray’s Inn, London.

Brent completed a Bachelor of Arts degree (Hons.) in Communication and Commerceat the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Canada.

He then graduated witha Master of Science degree from the University of Nottingham, UK.

He attained his Graduate Diploma in Law at the BPP University, UK and thereafter passed the Bar Training Course with distinction on his first attempt.

Brent is the Co-President of Halo Generation Y, the youth arm of the Halo Foundationin Antigua and Barbuda.

He has spearheaded many charitable and environmentalinitiatives, inclusive of island-wide clean up campaigns, anti-suicide awareness retreatsfor teens and tree-planting exercises.

In January 2020, he had the privilege of being one of the first citizens of Antigua andBarbuda to climb to Africa’s highest point, the Uhuru Peak at Mount Kilimanjaro.

Choosing to raise funds through an extreme sport like mountain climbing wasimportant to him because it highlighted a local charitable cause.

He has a penchant for overcoming challenges. By climbing the highest free-standingmountain in the world, he aimed to show the youth that even if they come from one ofthe smallest nations on earth, they can surmount almost any obstacle in life.

Brent is the recipient of the Halo Hero Humanitarian Award (2020) and theCommonwealth Covid-19 Hero Award (2021).

He is a former employee of the Office ofNational Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP), and the son of TheirExcellencies Sir Rodney and Lady Williams.

