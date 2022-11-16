ARMSTRONG

SOURCE: Jamaica Gleaner

The complainant in the case against Antigua’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Anthony Armstrong, has claimed that the lawyer had admitted to selling the three properties behind his back and had promised he would repay him “if it’s the last thing he did”.

The claimant has further alleged that Armstrong repaid him US$15,450 between September 2006 and April 2007 through a third party from Antigua.

The allegations were this morning outlined in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

The court heard that the three properties were sold while the complainant was incarcerated in the USA.

According to the allegations, the complainant met Armstrong through his cousin’s husband and retained him in 1999 to act as his lawyer during the land purchase.

Two of the properties were in St Andrew while the other was in St Ann.

After the completion of the land transaction, the complainant ran afoul of the law in 2003 and was incarcerated for 15 years in the US.

While in prison his relatives allegedly showed him documents indicating that his properties had been sold.

Following the complainant’s release, it is alleged that he had a telephone conversation with Armstrong in which he (Armstrong) admitted to selling his properties and promised to repay him.

It is further alleged that Armstrong was given time by the complainant to make the payments.

The complainant alleged that after collecting partial payments in 2006 and 2007, he was unable to contact Armstrong.

The complainant consequently reported the matter in 2018.

He contends that he had not authorised the lawyer or anyone else to sell the lands on his behalf.

The clerk of court told the judge that documents from the National Land Agency showed that Armstrong had dealt with the sale of the properties.

The court was further told that one of the purchasers gave a statement in which he alleged that Armstrong told him that he was a real estate agent and the person in charge of the property.

The complainant had also reported Armstrong to the General Legal Council, and the Disciplinary Committee of the Council in February found that Armstrong was guilty of professional misconduct for signing a document for a client who was not present.

Armstrong was recently arrested and charged on his arrival in Jamaica with fraudulent conversion, conspiracy to defraud as well as three counts each of uttering forged documents and forgery.

Armstrong’s lawyer Hugh Wildman is, however, contending that his client wasn’t the person who sold the properties.

According to him, that person is the complainant’s cousin, Shelly Peart Campbell, who is charged along with Armstrong that signed the transfer documents.

