Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

AP Explains: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr avoids jail

Police investigate sudden death in Bodden Town

Talented artist with disability sketches portraits using his mouth

Common types of breast cancer

Macys.com

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Brac officers find cocaine on shoreline

Parliament passes Financial Assistance Bill, changes coming for NAU

Opposition says they played a key role in Bush being forced out

A must see! ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ sets new world record

Govt introduces stricter drink driving limit for Cayman

Thursday Oct 13

29?C
Entertainment
Loop News

50 minutes ago

Cuba Gooding Jr Escapes Jail Time

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr has resolved his New York City forcible touching case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.

Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Thursday that Gooding has completed six months of alcohol and behaviour modification counselling, allowing him to withdraw his misdemeanour plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation.

Balbert said she has received “positive reports for the last six months” from Gooding’s therapist.

Some of Gooding’s accusers criticized what they regarded as a light punishment for the ‘Jerry Maguire’ star and are pressing ahead with civil litigation against him.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

AP Explains: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr avoids jail

Cayman News

Police investigate sudden death in Bodden Town

World News

Talented artist with disability sketches portraits using his mouth

More From

Cayman News

Parliament passes Financial Assistance Bill, changes coming for NAU

The Ministry for Investment, Innovation and Social Development said that, on Monday, October 10, 2022, the Cayman Islands Parliament passed the Financial Assistance Bill, 2022.

According to the Min

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.

Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24

Cayman News

Opposition says they played a key role in Bush being forced out

The Leader of the Opposition, Roy McTaggart, issued a statement today regarding the moving up of the timeframe for the effective resignation of McKeeva Bush as Speaker of Parliament. In his stat

World News

FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5

The US on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.

Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and

Cayman News

Opposition refuses to attend Parliament with Speaker in chair

Leader of Opposition says it is becoming a “kangaroo Parliament”

Lifestyle

Common types of breast cancer

Breast cancer can be categorized into a number of different subtypes based on where it first appears in the breast, how much it has spread, and other characteristics.

Your doctor can identify the t

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR