Actor Cuba Gooding Jr has resolved his New York City forcible touching case with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.
Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Thursday that Gooding has completed six months of alcohol and behaviour modification counselling, allowing him to withdraw his misdemeanour plea and plead guilty to a harassment violation.
Balbert said she has received “positive reports for the last six months” from Gooding’s therapist.
Some of Gooding’s accusers criticized what they regarded as a light punishment for the ‘Jerry Maguire’ star and are pressing ahead with civil litigation against him.
