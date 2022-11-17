The Ministry of Education (MOE) invites all eligible Caymanians to submit applications for Education Council Overseas Scholarships for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The application period opened on Tuesday, November 15 and closes at 11:59 pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Successful applicants will be able to access funding from September 2023 onwards.

“These scholarships provide an excellent opportunity for students who would not have been otherwise able to afford to pursue further education from accredited overseas institutions,” commented the Manager of the MoE’s Scholarship Secretariat Unit, Dr Shari Smith.

The overseas scholarship for undergraduate students awards a maximum of CI $30,000.00 per annum for up to four years to each successful applicant.

Applicants interested in overseas postgraduate studies, i.e. Masters and Doctoral degrees, can access a maximum of CI$35,000.00 per annum.

To verify your eligibility or to apply for an Education Council Overseas Scholarship, please visit the Scholarship Secretariat Unit’s online application portal at www.moescholarships.gov.ky

For instructions on how to get started on the online scholarship application portal, please visit https://youtu.be/LLfS5T6uJVs.

(source: Ministry of Education)