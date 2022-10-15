News

The Appropriation (Financial Year 2023) Bill, 2022. has been passed in the Senate with 23 votes for, six votes against and no abstentions. This followed three days of debate on the bill in the Upper House.

The bill was not sent to a committee of the whole Senate. It was read a third time and passed.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his wrap-up thanked the Independent Senators for their contributions.

Attempting to justify the increase in fuel prices, Imbert said the average person driving 2,000 km per month at six litres for every 100 km, giving 120 litres of fuel, at an increase of $1, gives $120 for the average driver driving a small car. He said someone driving a hybrid vehicle would be burning three litres for every 100 km.

“So when you take the increase in the personal allowance of $6,000 a year, that’s $1,500 a year more in disposable income, it works out at $125 a month, that’s equal to the increase in your fuel bill for your average driver.”

He said the consensus was that subsidies are regressive as they don’t target those who need it the most.

“This is why it is the policy of this government that we would be giving a fuel card to people at the lowest end of the spectrum. Because when you subsidise fuel, the person driving the big gas guzzler benefits more than the person at the lower end with the small car. It is far better to give the lower-income person a grant which they can use to offset the price of fuel. We will be doing that with electricity as well.

“Subsidies add no value. Is it not better to do away with subsidies and then give grants to the poorer people and the people at the lower end of the spectrum? It’s a conversation we need to have as a country.”

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the ministry will be conducting 11 physical trade missions in 2023 and continuing negotiations for trade with several countries, including Chile and Curacao. She said commercial offices would be established in Panama, the UK and Miami, with commercial attaches being stationed in South Africa, Guyana, and Jamaica, to enable trade with various regions.

Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye said additional funds should be put into early childhood eduation, as investment at this level was a protective factor in preventing criminality. She said it was disappointing that the treatment of students with disabilities was the same as when she had started advocating for them when she joined the Parliament.

She called for more people to mentor young people, the weeding out of teachers who did not love young people, and for room to be made in the budget for mentally-ill children. She asked whether government had made attempts to further balance the budget deficit, including renegotiating the cost of rentals and lawyers fees.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said TT’s regional and international reputation was strong and it was respected.

“We operate on a complete respect for international law, and it guides our interactions with countries and regions far and wide. The international and regional footprint of TT is as strong today as it has ever been in the history of TT and I can say this without fear of contradiction.”

He noted that relationships are being maintained with countries such as Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Panama, Venezuela, Nigeria, China, India, Korea, Japan, and the European Union. He said TT had offered itself to be President of the UN General Assembly 2023-2024, and proposed that Ambassador Dennis Francis would take up the position.

Browne said it was inspiring and encouraging to see the slew of youth programmes and apprenticeships promised in the budget.

“The budget presents critical opportunities to young people and it is up to you to seize them and make something of yourselves and your country.”