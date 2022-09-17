The Antigua Public Utilities said:

Restoration work has begun, and power is restored in some areas.

Please note that the cause of the power outage is not limited to your street, village or eye view since a circuit/feeder powers multiple communities simultaneously.

In addition to feeder outages, there are also individual faults and outages within sections of communities. We are aware of these outages and our team will continue work throughout today and tomorrow to regain normalcy.

Again, we thank you all for the support and well wishes.

Please be patient during this process as we continue to work to get everyone powered in the safest possible way.

We certainly appreciate your calls to our Contact Centre 311 please be reminded that we are inundated with higher than normal call volumes resulting in longer hold times.

