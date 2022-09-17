APUA said:

Work on Electricity Faults has concluded for tonight. The current weather conditions are no longer safe for our crews to work through.

Our Contact Centre 311 remains operational for fault reporting. Please note that based on the nature of some faults it may result in an entire circuit/feeder losing power.

These outages or faults will be addressed tomorrow during our restoration exercise.

Please be patient when contacting our Contact Centre 311, we are experiencing higher than normal calls.

Thank you for your understanding. Please stay safe!

