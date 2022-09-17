News

Aranguez residents look at a video of a man beating a caiman which died as Newsday reporter Shane Superville, right, interviewed them on Friday. The residents condemned the incident. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

An Aranguez man was arrested by police in relation to the death of a caiman.

On Thursday, a video of a man holding a large caiman against a fence while another man beat it to death was circulated on WhatsApp.

Police said the man who was arrested is believed to be one of the men in the video.

He was taken to the Barataria police station on Friday afternoon where he remained up to Saturday morning.

Investigators said the man is expected to be questioned and may be charged with animal abuse.

On Friday, police in the North Eastern Division warned the public that laws preventing animal cruelty would be enforced.

One officer also advised the public to call the zoo or an animal welfare organisation if wild animals strayed into urban areas.

On Friday, Newsday visited the corner of the Aranguez Main Road and Sookia Trace where the incident happened.

Several residents in the area condemned the caiman’s death.