Athletes across multiple disciplines may in the future convene in Wildey in and around the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium to train at their respective state-of-the-art facilities.

Huge plans are being cooked up for the Wildey area as it relates to sports locally.

Bajan sportsmen and sportswomen are on the receiving end of numerous promises this week as the minister responsible for Sports, Charles Griffith sheds light on many plans and proposals to develop the nation’s athletes locally. And this was but one more revelation by Griffith in an interview with Loop.

He was at the time responding to the question posed about developing nontraditional sports, especially in schools, after we saw that recently during orientation at the Christ Church Foundation School, the Archery Development and Training Centre sought to try to introduce staff and students to this less than popular sport. Loop also highlighted archer Javier Jordan who earned a gold medal at the Developmental Championship and archer Charlene Goddard who has qualified for the CAC Games with her silver medal. The pair represented Barbados and were competing in Santo Domingo.

Responding, Griffith shared:

“We’re looking to develop the whole Wildey area for sports and archery is one of those disciplines that we are looking to see if we can find a home for archery at the Wildey complex.

“Now, in order to grow the national federations and in order to grow sports, we are looking to get sports activities in schools and the community.”

And he said that his ministry is ready and willing to assist the various sports associations. But to the question of archery specifically, he added, “We will do whatever is necessary as long as they reach out to us for assistance, then we at the National Sports Council will do whatever we can to build the sport of archery on the island.”